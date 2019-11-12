 
 
Know your organic food

Picture: iStock

Over all, organic food is probably better for the planet, even if the emissions picture is complex.

Demand is booming for organic food. From 2013 to 2018, sales increased nearly 53 percent to almost $48 billion, according to the Organic Trade Association. That sounds like good news for the environment, but is it really? The first thing to bear in mind is that agriculture, in general, is responsible for a lot of greenhouse gas emissions. Some organic farming practices, like crop rotation and the use of cover crops, additional plants that can help control erosion and pests, help keep nitrous oxide emissions in check. That’s because they promote healthy soil, and healthy soil releases less nitrous oxide....


 


 


 

