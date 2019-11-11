Recipe: white chocolate bark and cannabutter

In this super-quick and easy-to-follow recipe, you’ll learn how to throw together a few simple ingredients to create a delicious, deconstructed dessert that’s as eye-catching as it is delicious.

Just remember, you’re using canna-butter in this recipe, so test the strength of this key ingredient before starting, then get busy with your ‘bark’ – bite-sized shards of white chocolate, infused with cannabis-buttered pistachios. Decorate with dried berries, desiccated coconut and edible spring flowers for a pretty dessert platter with a punch.

Ingredients for Cannabutter

1 cup cannabis

1 cup butter

2 cups of water

Tools for Cannabutter

Hand grinder or scissors

Baking dish

Medium saucepan

Wooden spoon

Thermometer

Cheesecloth and/or metal strainer

Oven

Method for Cannabutter

STEP ONE: DECARBOXYLATION

The first step of the process is called decarboxylation. This just means that the flower must be heated slowly at a low temperature in order to activate the psychoactive potential, and helps the lipids in the butter bind to the cannabis. If you skip this step, you’ll have a weak or inactive canna-butter.

Preheat the oven to 120°C.

Using a hand-grinder, scissors or your hands, break apart the amount of cannabis you wish to work with until it is the consistency ready for rolling a joint, but not too fine that it will slip through cheesecloth.

Spread your flower evenly onto a non-stick baking dish.

Place in the oven for 20 – 30 minutes; or about 45 minutes for cured, high-grade weed; or up to one hour for plant material that has been recently harvested.

Check on the cannabis every 10 minutes, mixing it so that it doesn’t burn.

When the colour of your cannabis has changed from bright green to deep brownish-green, that’s when you know it has decarboxylated.

STEP 2: INFUSION

On a very low heat, add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of butter into a saucepan and simmer on low to melt the butter. This will help regulate the temperature as butter can burn quickly.

Now add the decarboxylated cannabis and mix well.

Simmer on a low heat for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally to make sure that it doesn’t boil or burn. If you have a thermometer, check to make sure the temperature doesn’t reach above 80°C.

Strain with a metal strainer or cheesecloth into a clean container and allow to cool to room temperature.

Use immediately, or keep in a well-sealed, dated jar in your fridge or freezer for up to six months.

Ingredients for white chocolate bark

1 packet (100g) pistachio nuts, shelled

a dollop of cannabutter – at your preferred strength

¼ cup (60ml) desiccated coconut, lightly toasted

450g (about 6 slabs) high quality white chocolate, finely chopped

1/2 cup (125ml)dried cranberries, or apricots, roughly chopped

2 tsp (10ml) dried raspberry and blueberry powder (optional – try Faithful To Nature for their sustainably-grown, local options)

A selection of edible flowers like violets or lavender

Method for white chocolate bark

Heat a heavy-based saucepan on medium heat.

Add pistachios and toast lightly. Add canna-butter to the pan and toss, so all the nuts are completely coated. Cool slightly, then chop nuts roughly.

Pour enough water to fill a third of a heavy-based pot, bring to the boil.

Place white chocolate in a heatproof glass bowl that is big enough to fit snugly into the top of the pot.

Place bowl of chocolate carefully over the simmering pot of boiling water, ensuring the glass does not make contact with the water (disaster!).

When it starts to melt, stir the chocolate with a rubber spatula and keep stirring until it is completely melted.

Fold the coconut and 2/3 of the toasted pistachio nuts through the chocolate, taking care that all your ingredients get good chocolate coverage.

Pour the melted chocolate mixture onto a lined rectangular baking tray. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cooled pistachios, cranberries and dried berry powders and edible flowers.

Set aside for at least 2 hours until firm or refrigerate for 20 minutes. Cut or break the bark into 16 pieces and serve at room temperature.

