But for lovers of spice, the Japanese spice blend shichimi togarashi is worth seeking out. In English, it translates to “seven-flavor chili pepper,” though not all of those seven flavors are chili: There’s also roasted orange peel, sesame seeds, ground ginger and seaweed in the mix. Add it gradually, so as not to overpower the subtle flavor of the miso butter (and because everyone likes a different amount of spice). If you can’t find shichimi togarashi, substitute crushed red-pepper flakes. TIME: 15 Minutes YIELD: 4 Servings 4 ears fresh corn, shucked 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 tablespoons...

But for lovers of spice, the Japanese spice blend shichimi togarashi is worth seeking out. In English, it translates to “seven-flavor chili pepper,” though not all of those seven flavors are chili: There’s also roasted orange peel, sesame seeds, ground ginger and seaweed in the mix. Add it gradually, so as not to overpower the subtle flavor of the miso butter (and because everyone likes a different amount of spice). If you can’t find shichimi togarashi, substitute crushed red-pepper flakes.

TIME: 15 Minutes

YIELD: 4 Servings

4 ears fresh corn, shucked

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons white miso paste

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon shichimi togarashi or crushed red-pepper flakes

Lime wedges, for serving

1. Heat your grill to medium-high. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until cooked through and lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes. (Alternatively, drop corn in a large pot of salted boiling water and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.)

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together butter and miso paste.

3. Slather hot corn with miso butter. Sprinkle with chives and shichimi togarashi, and serve with lime wedges alongside for squeezing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.