The bacon fries in the oven while the sweet potato cooks, leaving the stove open (grits? oatmeal? fried eggs?) and avoiding the messy spattering of bacon cooking in a skillet.

TIME: 45 MINUTES

YIELD: 4 TO 6 SERVINGS

2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 4 medium potatoes), scrubbed and dried

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon maple syrup

8 ounces thick-cut bacon

Flaky salt, to serve

1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut each sweet potato in half lengthwise, then slice each half into 3 or 4 wedges, 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick.

2. In a large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the oil and salt. Spread onto the baking sheet in a single layer, leaving a little space between the pieces. (Use two baking sheets if you need to.)

3. Bake for 20 minutes, then drizzle with the maple syrup, toss, and return to the oven for another 15 to 20 minutes, until the wedges are deeply brown on both sides.

4. Once you’ve tossed the potatoes, place the bacon on an unlined sheet pan. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until crisp and cooked through. Place on a paper towel to drain (pour fat from the sheet pan into a jar and store in your refrigerator to use later, or discard), then chop into 1/2-inch pieces and toss with sweet potato wedges and the remaining teaspoon of maple syrup. Garnish with flaky salt and serve immediately

