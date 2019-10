It serves as not only a seasonal bridge — a farewell to summer, with winter chill waiting in the wings — but also as a sweetly welcome blurring of the lines between a side dish and a dessert. CORN PUDDING Time: 1 hour Yield: 6 to 8 servings 3 tablespoons/42 grams butter, melted, plus more for dish 2 cups/350 grams corn (from about 3 ears) 1/3cup/67 grams sugar 1 teaspoon/5 grams salt 2 large eggs, beaten 2 cups/480 milliliters whole milk 1/2 teaspoon/1 gram freshly grated nutmeg 1. Heat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 1 1/2-quart baking dish....

It serves as not only a seasonal bridge — a farewell to summer, with winter chill waiting in the wings — but also as a sweetly welcome blurring of the lines between a side dish and a dessert.

CORN PUDDING

Time: 1 hour

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

3 tablespoons/42 grams butter, melted, plus more for dish

2 cups/350 grams corn (from about 3 ears)

1/3cup/67 grams sugar

1 teaspoon/5 grams salt

2 large eggs, beaten

2 cups/480 milliliters whole milk

1/2 teaspoon/1 gram freshly grated nutmeg

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Cut the corn from the cob into a mixing bowl by slicing from the top of the ear downward. Don’t go too close to the cob; cut only half the kernel, then scrape off the rest with the back of the knife.

2. Stir sugar and salt into corn. Mix beaten eggs and milk together, then stir into corn mixture. Add melted butter and mix thoroughly.

3. Spoon mixture into prepared dish and sprinkle with nutmeg. Place the dish in a larger baking dish or roasting pan. Transfer to oven and carefully pour hot water into the larger dish until it comes about halfway up the sides of the smaller baking dish.

4. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean. The pudding will be set but still jiggle.

