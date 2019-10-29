Recipe: Braaied yellowtail

Ingredients

Apricot and rosemary butter

2 tbsp fresh rosemary needles

2 cloves garlic, chopped

50g apricots, roughly chopped

1 tsp fresh ginger, chopped

100g soft butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Yellowtail

1 whole yellowtail, butterflied (use snoek as an alternative)

1 ripe lemon

Method

1. Place all the ingredients, except the butter, into a food processor and chop finely.

2. Now add the butter and blend together.

3. Place the fish skin down onto a braai grid. Squeeze the lemon juice onto the flesh and season with a little salt and pepper.

4. Spread half of the apricot and rosemary butter onto the fish.

5. Close the grid and place the fish skin down onto the hot grill. You need to keep an eye on the fish and cook it on the skin side first.

6. As the flesh starts to turn opaque, turn over to finish and cook until the top browns.

7. Remove from the grid and place onto a wooden board or platter.

8. Spread the remaining butter onto the fish and serve with extra lemon wedges.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.