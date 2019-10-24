Recipe: Witches’ brew skinny margarita

Ingredients

2 hibiscus tea bags

1 cup silver tequila

½ cup unsweetened pomegranate juice

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice (about 3 oranges)

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice (about 5 limes), plus 1 lime wedge

Agave nectar (optional)

2 tbsp black lava salt (optional)

Method

1. Combine tea bags and tequila in a pitcher; stir gently.

2. Let the mixture infuse until the tequila turns bright red, 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Discard the tea bags.

4. Add pomegranate, orange and lime juices to the pitcher.

5. Stir well to combine. (If you like a sweeter cocktail, add agave nectar to taste, starting with 1 tablespoon.)

6. If using salt, place it in a small shallow bowl. Rub lime wedge along half the rim of each cocktail glass and dip in salt.

7. Add ice to the pitcher and stir until chilled.

8. Pour into glasses and serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by Amy Traynor for Eating Well

