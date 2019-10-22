Recipe: Apple, cranberry & spinach salad with goat cheese

Ingredients

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 tsp spicy brown mustard

4 tsp pure maple syrup

1 tbsp minced shallot

½ tsp rock salt

½ tsp black pepper

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

285g fresh baby spinach

2 large Pink Lady apples, thinly sliced

½ cup sweetened dried cranberries

½ cup chopped toasted pecans, divded

⅓ cup semi-soft goat cheese, crumbled

Method

1. Whisk together vinegar, mustard, syrup, shallot, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

2. Slowly whisk in olive oil until completely blended.

3. Toss together spinach, apples, dried cranberries, half of the pecans and dressing in a large bowl.

4. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with goat cheese and remaining pecans.

5. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by Pam Lolley for Eating Well

