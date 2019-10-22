food and drink 22.10.2019 04:01 pm

Recipe: Apple, cranberry & spinach salad with goat cheese

Apple, cranberry & spinach salad with goat cheese. Picture: Supplied

The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries.

Ingredients

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
4 tsp spicy brown mustard
4 tsp pure maple syrup
1 tbsp minced shallot
½ tsp rock salt
½ tsp black pepper
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
285g fresh baby spinach
2 large Pink Lady apples, thinly sliced
½ cup sweetened dried cranberries
½ cup chopped toasted pecans, divded
⅓ cup semi-soft goat cheese, crumbled

Method

1. Whisk together vinegar, mustard, syrup, shallot, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

2. Slowly whisk in olive oil until completely blended.

3. Toss together spinach, apples, dried cranberries, half of the pecans and dressing in a large bowl.

4. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with goat cheese and remaining pecans.

5. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by Pam Lolley for Eating Well

