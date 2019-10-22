Lock, stock and wine barrel: RMB WineX 2019

Any wine expo and festival comes with a range of fears and anxieties.

Some of these might include not knowing that much about the South African wine industry at large, or pragmatic fears like ‘will I be okay to drink and drive?’

The answer to the second question is never – and that is why the RMB WineX is such a fantastic addition to Joburg’s wine showcases.

First off, since it’s at the Sandton Convention Centre it’s easily accessible by Gautrain, which means it’s easy to get there.

Added good news is that from October 30 to November 1, for the entire run of the wine festival, it will close its doors at 9pm. The last train from the Sandton Gautrain Station leaves at 9.35pm so there’s a great time match-up.

If you like red wines, this year’s festival will feature Bordeaux blends, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, other red blends, other red varieties, pinot noir, pinotage and shiraz.

Look out for the other red varieties that include Sangiovese from Raka Wines and Morgenster. Other exciting varietals include Touriga Nacional and Tinta Barocca from Allesverloren.

In whites, there’s a range of chardonnay, chenin blanc, other white varieties, sauvignon blanc and white blends.

The other white varieties include Muscat de Frontignan from Buitenverwachting, Constantia Nectar and Klein Constantia.

Also look out for Gewürztraminer from Altydgedacht, Nederburg, Neethlingshof Estate and Simonsig.

There’s also an extensive list of sparkling wines, champagne, prosecco, dessert wines, aperitifs, Cape port, brandy and sherry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.