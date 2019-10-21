food and drink 21.10.2019 12:02 pm

Recipe: Healthy, dairy-free ice cream

Natalie Glinister
One ripe banana will make approximately one cup of ice cream.

  • Start with one banana. The riper the banana, the sweeter it will be (don’t use the yucky black or over-bruised ones though).
  • Peel, then slice banana into even sized slices and place into a ziploc bag.
  • Freeze for a minimum of 2 hours until the banana is hard, or ideally overnight.

(SIDE NOTE: Frozen bananas will keep for up to one month in the freezer)

WATCH: 4 ways you can enjoy a frozen banana

  • Place frozen banana slices into a food processor or blender and pulse to break up.
  • At first, the banana will look crumbly, continue pulsing till it looks mushy – scrape the sides of the bowl regularly.
  • Next, blend the mushy banana until all the chunky bits are smooth.
  • Keep blending and watch how the mixture magically changes from mushy banana to creamy, soft-serve ice cream texture. Blend for a few more seconds to aerate the ice cream.

(If adding any extras, like peanut butter, nibbed almonds or chocolate chips, this is when to do it.)

  • Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until solid.
  • Enjoy!

(This ice cream can also be made in bigger batches but you will need a heavy duty blender or food processor)

