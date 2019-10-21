Recipe: Healthy, dairy-free ice cream

Start with one banana. The riper the banana, the sweeter it will be (don’t use the yucky black or over-bruised ones though).

Peel, then slice banana into even sized slices and place into a ziploc bag.

Freeze for a minimum of 2 hours until the banana is hard, or ideally overnight.

(SIDE NOTE: Frozen bananas will keep for up to one month in the freezer)

Place frozen banana slices into a food processor or blender and pulse to break up.

At first, the banana will look crumbly, continue pulsing till it looks mushy – scrape the sides of the bowl regularly.

Next, blend the mushy banana until all the chunky bits are smooth.

Keep blending and watch how the mixture magically changes from mushy banana to creamy, soft-serve ice cream texture. Blend for a few more seconds to aerate the ice cream.

(If adding any extras, like peanut butter, nibbed almonds or chocolate chips, this is when to do it.)

Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until solid.

Enjoy!

(This ice cream can also be made in bigger batches but you will need a heavy duty blender or food processor)

