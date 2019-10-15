Recipe: Crustless baby marrow & feta quiches

Ingredients

300g of baby marrows, shaved into ribbons

1 packet red onions, chopped

80ml basil, chopped

290g tub of feta drained

Pinch of salt and black pepper

6 jumbo eggs, beaten

Method

1. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan. Line cups with half the baby marrow ribbons.

2. Divide remaining baby marrows, salad onions, mint and feta between muffin cups. Season.

3. Pour over beaten egg and bake for 15-20 minutes or until puffed up and golden.

4. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes before turning quiches out of muffin cups.

Note: Replace the feta with diced mozzarella or cheddar. Boost your daily vegetable intake by adding some blanched spinach or frozen peas to the quiches.

Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay

