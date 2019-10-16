‘Don’t be sheepish, try a vegan dish’ and change your world

As the global community today marks World Food Day with a focus on veganism, imagine a world without the consumption of animal products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, honey or milk.

That may sound far-fetched and idealistic to many South Africans, whose food palate revolves around T-bone steaks, boerewors, salmon, chops and omelettes.

Although many South Africans appreciate animal products, it is ironic that the country ranks among 25 countries in the world where veganism has seen a sharp increase, with Cape Town being most prominent.

Dr Lize Barclay, lecturer in future studies and systems thinking at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, said the rise in veganism is related to the increase in environmental concerns, especially among millennials.

According to Barclay, the declaration by The Economist of 2019 as the Year of the Vegan, and South Africans representing the fifth-highest enrolment in the veganuary challenge, where people commit to the vegan lifestyle for January, “presents an opportunity”.

“South Africa is a country with an agricultural economy very heavily dependent on the production of animal-based products, with numerous related industries in existence,” says Barclay. “With an increase in veganism, the global demand for animal-based products will decrease.”

Media forums, says Barclay, “are used to facilitate growth in veganism with exposés of the condition of animals involved, as well as documentaries such as Cowspiracy often having immediate conversion rates”.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that livestock production contributes 14.5% to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Water scarcity is also becoming a major concern as it takes about 15,500 litres to produce a kilogram of beef.

Animal agriculture also uses a third of arable land and is one of the leading causes of water pollution and rainforest fires for land clearance.

A unique challenge in South Africa in converting to veganism is the deep relationship people have with animal products.

Says Barclay: “This ranges from the slaughtering of sacrificial animals for religious and cultural festivals, to the braai culture, which remains the mainstay of many social events.

“Navigating the ethics of animal rights, the environment, the right to religions on one hand and cultural expression on the other hand, will be very complicated.”

Barclay believes that the implication of a notable move towards a vegan lifestyle is a great opportunity for new restaurants, cookbooks and the development of alternatives to meat.

“Most supermarkets have taken note of the trends and have introduced various plant-based and vegan alternatives,” she says.

“Vegans have had to face being ridiculed and questioned, often based on ignorance. Thus, don’t be sheepish: try a vegan dish on meat-free Mondays; go to a vegan restaurant or enroll in Veganuary. It might just literally change your world.”

