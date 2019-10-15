food and drink 15.10.2019 02:46 pm

Recipe: Tangerine bourbon sidecar

Tangerine bourbon sidecars. Picture: Supplied

This recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon for a fresh twist on a classic cocktail.

Ingredients

2-4 tangerines or clementine, plus slices or twists for garnish
6 tbsp bourbon
2 tbsp triple sec
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Ice

Method

1. Squeeze enough fruit to get ¼ cup juice.

2. Combine the juice, bourbon, triple sec and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice.

3. Shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds.

4. Pour through a strainer into 2 martini glasses.

5. Garnish with a tangerine slice or twist of peel, if desired.

Recipe supplied by  Laraine Perri for Eating Well

