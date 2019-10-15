Recipe: Tangerine bourbon sidecar

Ingredients
2-4 tangerines or clementine, plus slices or twists for garnish
6 tbsp bourbon
2 tbsp triple sec
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Ice
Method
1. Squeeze enough fruit to get ¼ cup juice.
2. Combine the juice, bourbon, triple sec and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice.
3. Shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds.
4. Pour through a strainer into 2 martini glasses.
5. Garnish with a tangerine slice or twist of peel, if desired.
Recipe supplied by Laraine Perri for Eating Well
