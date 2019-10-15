Recipe: Tangerine bourbon sidecar

Ingredients

2-4 tangerines or clementine, plus slices or twists for garnish

6 tbsp bourbon

2 tbsp triple sec

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Ice

Method

1. Squeeze enough fruit to get ¼ cup juice.

2. Combine the juice, bourbon, triple sec and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice.

3. Shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds.

4. Pour through a strainer into 2 martini glasses.

5. Garnish with a tangerine slice or twist of peel, if desired.

Recipe supplied by Laraine Perri for Eating Well

