Lock, stock and wine barrel: Nederburg vintage vault wine sale

Wine auctions have a specific function and that, in large part, is either bulk sales or securing extremely rare wines.

Sales on the other hand is a whole different business, but one that seems to be making great strides.

If Nederburg is anything to go by, you can look forward to more of these kind of sales where you can pick and choose – and not wait for the gavel to secure your purchase.

Following the success the Vintage Vault Wine Sale in August at Nederburg, the wine masters are again inviting wine lovers to visit their farm in Paarl, to personally choose and purchase from a selection of rare vintage and limited-release wines.

The second edition of the wine sale takes place on November 1 and 2.

“This is a rare opportunity to get your hands on some exceptional vintages of Nederburg at very fair prices – a perfect chance for wine drinkers and connoisseurs to add an integral part of South African wine heritage to their private collections,” said Niel Groenewald, managing director of Nederburg.

Nederburg is a massive playground of wine ingenuity, as well as a place where there is a constant revolution in new wines that takes into account availability and exclusivity.

Highlighting the collectability of its newer vintages, the selection in the sale totals 57 wines.

Some of the wines punted include Ingenuity White that stopped being produced in 2016. Other wines that could be an investment include the debut vintages of the Heritage Heroes wines.

The oldest Nederburg wine to feature is the 2006 vintage of its very exclusive Private Bin R163 cabernet sauvignon.

