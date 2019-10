Ingredients

45ml gin

30ml lemon juice

30ml rosemary-ginger syrup

60ml champagne or prosecco

Method

1. Half-fill a cocktail shaker or a jar with a tight-fitting lid with ice.

2. Add gin, lemon juice and syrup. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

3. Strain into a champagne flute or coupe.

4. Top with champagne or prosecco.

5. Garnish with lemon twist and/or rosemary, if desired.

Recipe supplied by Stephanie Olson for Eating Well

