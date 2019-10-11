Indulge in a guilt-free, low-carb tiramisu

This tiramisu recipe carries only 620 kilojoules, 17g carbohydrates and 3.5g of fat.

Ingredients

Cake

3 extra large eggs

5ml vanilla essence

60ml sugar

125ml self-raising flour (or 125 ml cake flour plus 5 ml baking powder)

Coffee mixture

30ml instant coffee powder

30ml boiling water

80ml skimmed milk

60ml whisky or brandy, optional

Cottage cheese mixture

7.5ml gelatine

30ml boiling water

350g low fat smooth plain cottage cheese

75ml skimmed milk

60ml sugar

5ml vanilla essence

10ml cocoa powder

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180° C. Spray a 260 x 160mm glass baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. This dish will be your serving dish as well.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs and vanilla essence until thick and creamy.

3. Gradually add the sugar, beating until the sugar dissolves, but not for too long.

4. Fold the sifted flour into the egg mixture, but only until just combined, as overmixing will increase the digestibility and the GI.

5. Spread into the prepared baking dish. Bake for about 20 minutes.

6. Leave to cool in the baking dish.

7. Mix the gelatine into boiling water in a cup and stir until all the lumps are removed. Cool for five minutes.

8. In another cup, dissolve the coffee in boiling water. Add the milk and whisky or brandy. Pour evenly over the cake.

9. Mix the cottage cheese, milk, sugar and vanilla essence until smooth, using an electric mixer.

10. Gradually pour the gelatine into the beaters while blending the cottage cheese mixture. Blend until well combined.

11. Pour the cottage cheese mixture over the cake and coffee mixture. Sift the cocoa over the tiramisu.

12. Refrigerate for three hours, before cutting into 10 servings.

