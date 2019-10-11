Indulge in a guilt-free, low-carb tiramisu

This tiramisu recipe carries only 620 kilojoules, 17g carbohydrates and 3.5g of fat.
Ingredients
Cake
3 extra large eggs
5ml vanilla essence
60ml sugar
125ml self-raising flour (or 125 ml cake flour plus 5 ml baking powder)
Coffee mixture
30ml instant coffee powder
30ml boiling water
80ml skimmed milk
60ml whisky or brandy, optional
Cottage cheese mixture
7.5ml gelatine
30ml boiling water
350g low fat smooth plain cottage cheese
75ml skimmed milk
60ml sugar
5ml vanilla essence
10ml cocoa powder
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180° C. Spray a 260 x 160mm glass baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. This dish will be your serving dish as well.
2. Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs and vanilla essence until thick and creamy.
3. Gradually add the sugar, beating until the sugar dissolves, but not for too long.
4. Fold the sifted flour into the egg mixture, but only until just combined, as overmixing will increase the digestibility and the GI.
5. Spread into the prepared baking dish. Bake for about 20 minutes.
6. Leave to cool in the baking dish.
7. Mix the gelatine into boiling water in a cup and stir until all the lumps are removed. Cool for five minutes.
8. In another cup, dissolve the coffee in boiling water. Add the milk and whisky or brandy. Pour evenly over the cake.
9. Mix the cottage cheese, milk, sugar and vanilla essence until smooth, using an electric mixer.
10. Gradually pour the gelatine into the beaters while blending the cottage cheese mixture. Blend until well combined.
11. Pour the cottage cheese mixture over the cake and coffee mixture. Sift the cocoa over the tiramisu.
12. Refrigerate for three hours, before cutting into 10 servings.
