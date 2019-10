Ingredients

50ml Musgrave Pink Gin

2 bar spoons blackberry jam

10ml sugar syrup

15ml fresh lemon juice

1 rosemary sprig

25ml fresh cream

Tonic water

Method

1. Add all ingredients except for tonic to a shaker and stir.

2. Add lots of ice and shake hard for 15 seconds.

3. Double strain into chilled glass and top with chilled tonic water.

Recipe supplied by Musgrave Gin

