Recipe: Strawberry Cremora tart

Strawberry cream cheese tart. Picture: Corbis

How about resurrecting the old Cremora cheese cake and tarting it up with strawberries.

Ingredients

500 g Cremora powder
250 ml (1 cup) ice water
2 cans (285 g each) condensed milk
250 ml (1 cup) lemon juice
1 packet (200 g) Tennis biscuits
Strawberries to arrange on top

Method

Mix the Cremora and ice water. Whisk well, add the condensed milk and whisk well until smooth. Add the lemon juice a little at a time until all the juice has been mixed in and the mixture has thickened. Use the biscuits to line the base of a 24 cm tart dish. Spoon the filling over the biscuit layer. Arrange the strawberries on top. Refrigerate for an hour.

