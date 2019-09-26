Recipe: Strawberry Cremora tart

Ingredients

500 g Cremora powder

250 ml (1 cup) ice water

2 cans (285 g each) condensed milk

250 ml (1 cup) lemon juice

1 packet (200 g) Tennis biscuits

Strawberries to arrange on top

Method

Mix the Cremora and ice water. Whisk well, add the condensed milk and whisk well until smooth. Add the lemon juice a little at a time until all the juice has been mixed in and the mixture has thickened. Use the biscuits to line the base of a 24 cm tart dish. Spoon the filling over the biscuit layer. Arrange the strawberries on top. Refrigerate for an hour.

Originally appeared on Southlands Sun

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.