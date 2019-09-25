Recipe: Cauliflower & broccoli with lemon-garlic dressing

½ head of cauliflower, cut into large florets

1 bunch broccoli, stems trimmed and left in large florets

2 Tblsps lemon juice

6 Tblsps Extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

A handful each of sunflower seeds and sesame seeds

Steam the broccoli and cauliflower until tender but still crispy. In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice and garlic. Whisk in the olive oil in a steady stream until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the steamed vegetables. Sprinkle the seeds over the salad before serving. Even more delicious when refrigerated.

Originally appeared on Southlands Sun

