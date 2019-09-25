Disney parks set to become more vegan-friendly

From dairy-free cheesecake made with cashew cheese to plant-based Chinese dumplings, Disney parks in the US are soon to become vegan-friendly.

In response to the increasing popularity of vegan and plant-based diets across US households, Disney has announced that meat- and animal-free food options will soon roll out across Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the US.

Overall, Disney parks will feature 400 plant-based menu items and dishes that range from sweet to savoury.

They include steamed Asian dumplings at Epcot’s Le Cellier — “plant-based meat dumplings” served with bok choy, Chinese long beans, red peppers and radish in an Asian broth — and a garden plate with meat-free kefta, hummus and pita at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

For dessert, vegans can satisfy their sweet tooth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s California Grill, which serves plant-based cashew cheesecake.

The new plant-based menu items will roll out across the parks next spring.

Elsewhere, Disney parks in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai offer limited vegan options, but include risotto-style spelt with mushrooms, pan-fried vegetables and plant-based dumplings, and caramel mix nuts banana cake.

