Recipe: Paptert – braaipap with an attitude

Maize porridge

500g maize meal

1 Tblsp salt

2 Tblsp butter

Filling

Sunflower oil and butter for frying

2 packets bacon, diced

1 can of chopped tomatoes

1 large onion, chopped

1 punnet mushrooms, sliced

4 cups grated cheese

1 Tblsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Maize Porridge

Bring 1.5 litre water to the boil. Add salt and butter just before the water reaches boiling point. Add the maize meal and stir. (To avoid lumps, it’s better to use warm water instead of boiling water).

Cover with a lid and cook for about an hour on a low heat. Stir occasionally.

Filling

Sauté the onion and bacon in sunflower oil and butter until the onions are translucent, add the mushrooms and then the tomato.

Add the sugar, salt and pepper to the mixture.

Layering

Grease a large ovenproof dish with butter. Spoon half the porridge in the dish and even out with a spoon. Spoon half the filling over and even out again. Sprinkle half the grated cheese over. Spoon the rest of the porridge over the filling. Spoon over the rest of the filling, and finish with cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 15-20 minutes.

Let the dish rest for about 10 minutes before serving.

Originally appeared on Southlands Sun