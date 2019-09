Ingredients

50ml Musgrave Original Gin

15ml Tawny Port

15ml Aperol

40ml naartjie juice

1 egg white

1 ginger slice

Pinch salt

5ml maple syrup

Method

1. Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

2. Shake well, strain and garnish with a dried naartjie wheel.

Recipe supplied by Musgrave Gin

