Ingredients

50ml Musgrave Copper Vanilla Gin

10ml Cointreau

25ml plum puree

Whipping cream

Lemon syrup

Method

1. Place the first three ingredients in a shaker, fill with ice and shake well.

2. In a small bowl, whip the cream and lemon syrup together.

3. Fill the bottom of the glass with foam and pour cocktail through the foam.

4. Garnish with edible flowers and edible gold dust, and serve.

Recipe supplied by Musgrave Gin

