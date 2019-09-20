Tomato-phobic SA: 200,000 Uber Eats orders in SA request no tomatoes

Uber Eats released their first-ever Cravings Report which breaks down some of South Africa’s most unique delivery requests, some of the most unusual combinations and the wackiest comments made via the Uber Eats app from the last year.

Topping the list is the fact that more than 200,000 orders asked for tomatoes to be omitted from the order.

Sauces finished off in second place, with mayonnaise being voted the least favourite, since it was the most requested condiment to be left off. South Africans also commonly asked for lettuce and onions to be removed.

It’s also recorded that at least 1,000 meals opted for pap instead of other starches such as chips or mashed potatoes.

Pap is loved so much that many people who order are willing to pay an additional restaurant fee to have it delivered with their meal. Chakalaka and achaar are commonly asked for instead of chilli relish or BBQ sauces – and hot and extra hot sauces also trumped when it came to orders.

Exam periods and test weeks, as well as graduations, Valentine’s Day and Premier League weekends, were when the app experienced an influx in orders.

It was also noted that at least 200 orders were placed with the information that the dog in the yard doesn’t bite and the delivery person was welcome to enter the yard.

On top of that, many orders actually asked that a part of the order be given to the delivery person – the most common items being chips, coffee and rolls – so they could have it while it was still warm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.