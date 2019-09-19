Beer-inspired braai recipes to try this Heritage Day

With 124 years of South African heritage, SAB has played an integral role in the social fabric of the country – and there’s nothing more social than a braai on Heritage Day.

“Nothing beats celebrating Heritage Day like a true South African with boerewors on the braai, a lekker beer bread on the side and an ice-cold beer in your hand,” says Anton Erasmus, Trade Brewer at SAB.

Traditional braais are usually accompanied by a variety of meat, side dishes and a dessert. Types of meat could range from steaks, sausages, lamb chops to chicken and sosaties.

For the traditional side dish, garlic bread is always a winner, but mielies, pap or roosterkoek will also suffice. As for dessert, don’t forget the koeksisters or malva pudding to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Below are some South African beer-inspired recipes for you to try this Heritage Day:

Beer marinated boerewors

Ingredients

600g thick boerewors

Olive oil, for drizzling

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ large onion, diced

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp treacle sugar

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 cup Castle Lager

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp curry powder

Method

1. Fry curry powder in a dry pan for one minute. Add tomato paste and stir.

2. Deglaze the pan by adding the Castle Lager and white wine vinegar.

3. Bring to the boil, then add sugar, salt, onion and garlic. Boil for about two minutes.

4. Remove from the heat and add olive oil. Let the marinade cool slightly.

5. Place the boerewors into a sealable plastic bag or container. Cover with the beer marinade and refrigerate for one hour.

6. Braai boerewors over hot coals or on the gas. Alternatively, cook in the marinade in a 200°C preheated oven.

Garlic, cheddar, bacon and beer bread

Ingredients

3 cups self-rising flour

½ cup sugar

340ml Castle Lager

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ cup bacon, chopped

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp parsley

¼ cup butter, melted

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.

2. In a large bowl, gently stir together flour, sugar and beer until it is combined.

3. Then, gently stir in the cheese, bacon, garlic powder and parsley.

4. Pour the resulting batter into a greased loaf tin.

5. Pour the melted butter on top of the batter.

6. Cook for 50 minutes to one hour, or until a skewer inserted into bread comes out clean.

7. Let the bread cool for at least five minutes before serving.

