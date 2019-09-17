Lock, stock and wine barrel: Wine events in Gauteng

This week, temperatures are soaring and summer is already appearing from behind the milder evenings.

That means warm days, when you have to cool off, and why not do that at the best lifestyle events Gauteng has to offer?

Steenberg Garden Party

The finest bubbles and wines are heading to Gauteng when Constantia meets the economic heart of South Africa at the annual Steenberg Garden Party on October 5.

Steenberg Vineyards, one of the jewels of the Constantia Wine Route, hosts this all-inclusive outdoor experience in the magical gardens of The Kitchen | L’antico Giardino in Lanseria.

On the day, you can enjoy Steenberg wines and explore the onsite harvest table. Some spring sippers to look forward to include Steenberg’s Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, a refreshing white wine, and more serious reds that have won awards all over the world.

The day will also feature live music with an alfresco lounge. What has made it popular is that your ticket is all inclusive.

For more information visit steenbergfarm.com

Cape Fine and Rare Wine Auction

Stellenbosch hosts its first Cape Fine and Rare Wine Auction led by leading wine producers. The auction will unite industry stalwarts and emerging winemakers in representing 64 producers.

The auction is on October 18 and 19 at the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch and buyers can rediscover some popular brands.

For more information visit capefinerarewine.auction

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.