Gauteng restaurant wins big at international wine awards

Few restaurants in Africa have received more accolades than Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient over the last couple of years.

The gourmand’s dream just shy of Hartbeespoort in the North West isn’t just 2018’s only EatOut Top 10 Restaurant in Gauteng, this week the restaurant and its cellar clinched the Best Hotel Wine List in The World for a second year.

The Orient received a nod as:

Champions’ League Best By-the-Glass Wine List in the World

Three Star Wine List

Runner-up for Best By-the-Glass Wine List with a Coravin in the World

For the Middle East & Africa, the restaurant also won:

Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine List,

Best Spirits List

Best By-the-Glass Wine List with a Coravin

Best Dessert and Fortified Wine List

Best Long Wine List

Presented in London, the awards have a pull in creating tastemakers, Considering this is Restaurant Mosiac’s second year topping the list, this is proof of the world standard it provides local diners.

This week Restaurant Mosaic also offered an intensive two-week internship for both the winning Distell Inter Hotel Challenge Chef and Wine Steward of the Year 2019 to join the team for in depth work shadowing with, among others, chef Chantel Dartnall.

Johandré Grobler from Sun International is set to join the team.

