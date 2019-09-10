Recipe: Roasted salmon with smoky chickpeas & greens

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp salt, divided, plus a pinch

1 can unsalted chickpeas, rinsed

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chopped fresh chives and/or dill, plus more for garnish

½ tsp ground pepper, divided

¼ tsp garlic powder

10 cups chopped kale

¼ cup water

500g wild salmon, cut into 4 portions

Method

1. Position racks in upper third and middle of oven; preheat to 220°C.

2. Combine 1 tablespoon oil, paprika and ¼ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Very thoroughly pat chickpeas dry, then toss with the paprika mixture.

3. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake the chickpeas on the upper rack, stirring twice, for 30 minutes.

4. Puree buttermilk, mayonnaise, herbs, ¼ teaspoon pepper and garlic powder in a blender until smooth. Set aside.

5. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

6. Add kale and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes.

7. Add water and continue cooking until the kale is tender, about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in a pinch of salt.

8. Remove the chickpeas from the oven and push them to one side of the pan.

9. Place salmon on the other side and season with the remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

10. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes.

11. Drizzle the reserved dressing on the salmon, garnish with more herbs, if desired, and serve with the kale and chickpeas.

Recipe supplied by Breana Killeen for Eating Well

