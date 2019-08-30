‘Take Your Beer To Work Day’ with Heineken

Heineken today launched its ‘Take Your Beer To Work Day’, an activation that saw consumers taking their complimentary Heineken 0.0 to the office.

Heineken 0.0 is a great-tasting, alcohol-free beer that allows you to enjoy a beer at any time of day. With moderate drinking on the rise, Heineken’s master brewers created the perfect alcohol-free option for beer-lovers.

Consumers in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town were treated to a Heineken 0.0 at various locations including participating Shell, and BP service stations, the Sandton & Hatfield Gautrain stations, OR Tambo airport and office parks across the country.

Heineken’s marketing manager, Lauren Muller, said in a statement: “The time is ripe for an innovation that disrupts the category and offers a new take on how and when people can enjoy their favourite beer. The benefit of Heineken 0.0 allows you to enjoy the great taste and premium quality of Heineken at any time of day or on different occasions. Ideal for those moments in life when you want to enjoy a beer but don’t want the alcohol.”

“Take Your Beer To Work Day” permits consumers to enjoy Heineken 0.0 at lunchtime meetings (and still be able to go back to the office), or after-work drinks, especially if they are planning to drive home.

“Heineken 0.0 brings an incredible beer taste to the alcohol-free space and opens a world of opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a beer that expands the occasions where they are able to drink responsibly,” said Muller.

This refreshing lager is an alcohol-free malt beverage, brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct, balanced taste. Twice brewed and fermented from natural ingredients, this brew culminates in a fruity flavour and slight malty notes.

Alcohol-free beer is a classification* for beverages containing 0.05% alc./vol. or less. Heineken 0.0 contains 0.03% alc./vol., allowing beer drinkers to do more without giving up the beer they love.

