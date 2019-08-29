Nestlé launches Starbucks At Home in South Africa

Earlier this week, Nestlé launched a new range of coffee products under the Starbucks brand which will now be available in South Africa.

The new range consists of 17 products, including whole bean and roast and ground coffees, as well as the first-ever Starbucks capsules developed using Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto proprietary coffee and system technologies.

This is the first product launch in Africa since Nestlé and Starbucks formally joined forces and created a global coffee alliance in August 2018.

“We are very pleased to bring this new range of exciting and premium coffee products to consumers in South Africa. The partnership with Starbucks brings three of the world’s most iconic brands together – Nescafé, Nespresso and Starbucks. The global coffee alliance will help over time, transform, expand and elevate, both in-home and out of home coffee market bringing innovation and better offerings to a larger number of consumers” said CEO of Nestlé South Africa Bruno Olierhoek in a statement.

The Starbucks range of coffee co-developed between Nestlé and Starbucks will be available from September 2019 in all four main coffee retailers: Checkers, Pick ‘n Pay, Spar and Makro.

17 new products being launched today by @NestleESAR for your at home coffee ☕ These #StarbucksAtHome pods are compatible with your @Nespresso and @NESCAFE machines pic.twitter.com/ABp3Jeqs8k — Get in my Belly (@_GetInMyBelly_) August 28, 2019

The range will also be available in selected premium grocery stores in these coffee retailers and consumers will also be able to find them in major online platforms, like Pick ‘n Pay Online and Takealot.

All products are made from high-quality 100% Arabica coffee, ethically sourced from farmers in the world’s premier coffee-growing regions.

Nestlé will accelerate growth in new and existing segments and in driving the premiumization of the coffee category in the retail market, as well as, in the out-of-home channels such as offices, hotels and restaurants.

Through the global coffee alliance, Nestlé has the perpetual rights to market Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice coffee and tea products around the world, outside of Starbucks locations and excludes ready-to-drink products.

The alliance will consolidate Nestlé s leading position in the global coffee business and expand the global reach of the Starbucks brands in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Foodservice.

