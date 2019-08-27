food and drink 27.8.2019 03:21 pm

Recipe: Spinach, blueberries, almonds & halloumi salad

Citizen reporter
Spinach, blueberries, almonds & halloumi salad. Picture: Supplied

The combination of sweet berries, crunchy almonds and salty cheese in this spinach salad can’t be beaten.

Ingredients

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil plus 2 tbsp, divided
½ cup diced halloumi
4 tsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp finely chopped shallots
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground pepper
8 cups baby spinach
1 cup blueberries
¼ cup toasted and slivered almonds

Method

1. Heat 1 tsp oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat.

2. Add halloumi and cook, stirring, until browned on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

3. Whisk the remaining 2 tbsp oil, vinegar, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

4. Add spinach, blueberries, almonds and the halloumi; toss to coat.

Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well

