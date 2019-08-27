Recipe: Spinach, blueberries, almonds & halloumi salad

Ingredients
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil plus 2 tbsp, divided
½ cup diced halloumi
4 tsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp finely chopped shallots
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground pepper
8 cups baby spinach
1 cup blueberries
¼ cup toasted and slivered almonds
Method
1. Heat 1 tsp oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat.
2. Add halloumi and cook, stirring, until browned on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
3. Whisk the remaining 2 tbsp oil, vinegar, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl.
4. Add spinach, blueberries, almonds and the halloumi; toss to coat.
Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.