Recipe: Spinach, blueberries, almonds & halloumi salad

Ingredients

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil plus 2 tbsp, divided

½ cup diced halloumi

4 tsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp finely chopped shallots

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground pepper

8 cups baby spinach

1 cup blueberries

¼ cup toasted and slivered almonds

Method

1. Heat 1 tsp oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat.

2. Add halloumi and cook, stirring, until browned on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

3. Whisk the remaining 2 tbsp oil, vinegar, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

4. Add spinach, blueberries, almonds and the halloumi; toss to coat.

Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well

