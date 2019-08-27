Recipe: Blackberry-rosemary vodka & soda

Ingredients

1 cup blackberries, fresh or frozen

1 sprig fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish

¼ cup sugar

½ cup water

45ml vodka

15ml lime juice, plus lime slice for garnish

Ice cubes

60ml soda water

Method

1. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a heatproof bowl.

2. Muddle blackberries, rosemary and sugar in a small saucepan until almost smooth.

3. Add water and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.

4. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and deep purple, about 5 minutes.

5. Strain the mixture into the bowl, pressing on the solids to extract as much juice as possible.

6. Refrigerate until cool, about 30 minutes.

7. Combine 30ml of the syrup, vodka and lime juice in a glass. Add ice and top with seltzer.

8. Garnish with more rosemary and a lime slice, if desired.

Recipe supplied by Devon O’Brien for Eating Well

