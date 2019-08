Ingredients

1 cup plain low-fat kefir

1 cup frozen cherries

½ cup baby spinach leaves

¼ cup mashed ripe avocado

1 tbsp salted almond butter

½ inch piece peeled ginger

1 tsp chia seeds

Method

1. Place kefir in a blender.

2 Add cherries, spinach, avocado, almond butter, ginger and chia seeds.

3. Puree until smooth.

4. Pour into a glass.

5. Garnish with chia seeds.

Recipe supplied by Jamie Vespa for Eating Well

