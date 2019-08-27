Recipe: Zucchini nest eggs

Ingredients

2 medium zucchinis, julienned

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp ground pepper, divided

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

½ cup ricotta

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

2 tbsp grated Parmesan

4 medium eggs

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Coat large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Toss zucchini with oil, ⅛ teaspoon of pepper, salt and garlic powder. Using 1 cup zucchini each, create 4 nests on the prepared pan.

3. Bake for 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, stir ricotta, basil, Parmesan and the remaining pepper together in a small bowl.

5. Spread 2 tablespoons of the mixture in the centre of each nest.

6. Crack an egg into each nest. Bake 12 to 15 minutes for medium egg.

Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well

