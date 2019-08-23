Pouring the perfect pint is part science and part art. Components such as foam and the type of glassware used both impact the final taste of the beer in your glass.

According to SA Breweries, to understand how to pour the perfect beer, we need to understand the role each component plays:

Foam

Beer is naturally carbonated which means that there are minuscule bubbles of carbon dioxide that form during the fermentation process. Once the beer is formed, this gas is released and forms bubbles, which in turn help form the foam, or the head of your beer.

If poured correctly, this foam plays a vital role in the taste of your beer. It is made up of millions of tiny bubbles filled with the scent of your beer which is delivered straight to your nose the second your lips touch the glass. This makes your beer taste even better.

Glassware

You might believe there is no such thing as the perfect beer glass, but according to Anton Erasmus, Trade Brewer at SAB, there is.

“A slightly roughened surface at the base of a glass allows for the carbon dioxide-filled bubbles to form at a faster rate, which makes more foam and helps the head last longer.”

A step-by-step guide to pouring your perfect beer:

Hold the glass at a 45-degree angle, about 2.5cm below the bottle or can.

Let the beer flow down the side of the glass until it is half full.

Gently tilt the glass upright and pour down the centre to create about a 2.5cm head of foam on the top. If you have more foam than expected, let the beer rest until the head calms down and then resume pouring.

Once the foam is in place, stop pouring, sit back and enjoy.

Pouring the perfect beer takes practice and it is a true art to pour one perfectly.

Practise your pouring for your own optimal beer experience.

Remember to consume alcohol responsibly.

