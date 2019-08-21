What SA celebrities eat to stay fit

Looking good is part of the job requirement in Celebville and A-list celebrities spend hundreds, sometimes thousands, of rands on personal trainers and nutritionists.

But you don’t need to earn big bucks to follow these celebrity weight-loss tips.

From snacking on rice cakes to drinking green smoothies, these healthy eating tips will help you on your weight-loss journey.

Here’s a look at what the stars eat to keep their bodies summer ready all year round.

Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle is known for her hectic workouts and clean eating. The wellness and fitness coach was involved in a near-fatal car crash last year that resulted in 80% of her bones being broken.

While she still has a long way to go as far as her recovery goes, Sbahle has managed to maintain a daily fitness routine. She also continues to eat healthily.

The 26-year-old carries a cooler box in her car with her meal preps and snacks for the day to avoid eating unhealthy foods while she is on the go. She eats five small meals a day.

She shared a glimpse of her daily meal plan with Women’s Health SA magazine in 2018. It looks something like this:

Meal 1: Smoked salmon, eggs, tomatoes, and a slice of bread.

Meal 2: Grapefruit

Meal 3: Tuna salad

Meal 4: Cottage cheese and crackers

Meal 5: Fish, roasted carrots, broccoli and rice

Unathi

Idols SA judge Unathi has lost more than 28 kilos since starting her weight-loss journey. Aside from her daily gym workouts, Unathi is committed to a healthy eating plan.

“Eighty percent of weight loss depends on a good eating plan,” she said in an interview.

“I hate being hungry so I eat many small meals during the day, as opposed to the ‘traditional’ three. I avoid carbs, dairy and sugar and drink green smoothies regularly,” she told Women’s Health in 2016.

Boity Thulo

TV personality Boity Thulo’s secret to keeping off the extra kilos is to eat healthy-ish snacks when she is not following her strict meal plan.

“I’m not that strict on my snacking, but when I do I’ll probably have rice cakes or olives. I love olives! I could live off olive tapenade – it’s incredible! Not sure if it’s healthy or not, but I don’t snack that much.

“I also enjoy having a little bit of biltong – it’s a good source of protein,” she said in an interview.

Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi enjoys fun activities like hiking and walking her dogs to help her stay fit. She also keeps in shape by drinking enough water and eating right.

“I find that drinking water before I eat helps with digesting your food and breaking it down properly.

“I also find that apple cider vinegar works very well with maintaining my healthy eating/diet plan as it helps to improve your metabolism, and it also has cleansing properties,” she told Bona magazine in 2015.

Nonhle Thema

Media personality Nonhle Thema’s weight-loss secrets include boot camp training and clean eating.

“I eat healthily, I eat vegetables a lot and tons of fruit as well. I drink freshly squeezed juices from Quench.

“I don’t like fizzy drinks and I don’t like too much sugar in concentrated juices” she told People magazine in an interview.

