The magic of Amadumbe (Madumbi)

Madumbe is known and used by all South Africans. It’s the yummy sister of the potato. Like the potato it’s a root vegetable and it’s loaded with nutrients and vitamins.

The Madumbe goes by other names such as yams, gabi and popularly known to the world as the Taro Root. According to organic facts.com, the madumbe’s scientific name is Colocasia esculenta. It is a staple food in African, Indian, and Oceanic cuisines, but it can be found everywhere from Japan, Egypt, and Suriname to the United States, Fiji, and Spain.

So how can madumbe benefit your health:

Improve digestion,

Lower blood sugar levels

Prevent certain types of cancers

Protect the skin, enhance vision

Increase circulation

Decrease blood pressure

Aid the immune system

system Prevent heart disease

Support muscle and nerve health

The Madumbe or Taro Root can be enjoyed in many ways, in curries, boiled with a bit of pepper for seasoning or baked into healthy chips.

WATCH: Learn how to make madumbe (Taro Root) chips

Originally appeared on Southlands Sun

