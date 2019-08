Ingredients

2 cups crushed biscuits

¼ cup butter

¼ cup peanut butter

2 cups homemade custard

2 cans KOO unsweetened pie apple slices

Method

1. Mix biscuits, butter and peanut butter well.

2. In a flat dish layer apple, biscuit mix and custard.

3. Repeat the step.

Recipe supplied by KOO

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.