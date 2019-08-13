Recipe: Spanish hash

Ingredients

2 x 410g cans KOO garden peas, drained but retain liquid

1 cup Tastic rice

2 onions, chopped

Salt to taste

3 tbsp oil

2 green peppers, diced

500g minced beef

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 beef stock cube

1 x 410g can All Gold diced tomatoes

Method

1. Heat oil and sauté onions and garlic until soft. Add green peppers and cook for 2 minutes.

2. Add mince and cook until brown. Then add rice and cook for 10 minutes

3. Stir in tomatoes, stock cube, cayenne pepper and salt to taste.

4. Pour liquid from canned peas in a jug and make up to 2 cups with water. Add to rice and mince mixture. Bring to a boil.

5. Transfer into an ovenproof casserole dish and cook at 140°C for 30 minutes or until rice is soft.

6. Add peas, toss lightly to mix, return to oven and cook for another 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Recipe supplied by KOO

