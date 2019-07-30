Four money-saving food hacks you need to try

By now, those of us fortunate enough have received the obligatory, if not somewhat paltry, stipend that incorrectly bears the title of “annual increase”.

While some of your colleagues grin like the Cheshire cat in Alice’s misadventures in Wonderland, the majority of us wonder “what the heck am I going to do with these pennies?”

We feel your pain and, being the glass-half-full troopers that we are, we’ve put together a few money-saving food hacks to help you stretch your cash a little further each month.

Bananas

Bananas are yummy and, like two-minute noodles, are the go-to snack for those of us not earning a great salary. But there is a downside … have you ever noticed how quickly these fruits go bad?

The solution is to wrap the crown of a bunch of bananas in cellophane, which will make them last three to five days longer.

Fresh herbs

Unless you have your own herb garden, you know how pricey coriander and parsley are. And these flavoursome green leaves don’t keep for long and usually end up in the bin after one use.

Place delicate herbs in cups of water, cover with plastic, secure with a rubber band and refrigerate. They’ll stay crisp for a week or longer.

Hefty cheese prices

When funds are low, a simple toasted cheese sandwich can taste like a gourmet meal at a fancy restaurant – if only cheese didn’t cost almost as much as a cow.

A very nifty trick when shopping for cheese is to never buy it grated. Just like pre-packaged lettuce and other fresh produce, grated cheese costs extra. Rather grate your own and store it in an airtight container for easy sprinkling.

Soup of the day

One-pot meals like soups and stews go a long way during winter and when funds are low. But the same can’t be said of the fresh ingredients that make your meals taste great.

When it comes to produce such as celery, broccoli and even lettuce, wrap them in foil before storing in the refrigerator. This will keep them fresher for up to four weeks longer.

