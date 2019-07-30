Chef Simphiwe Zondi: From mud cakes to celebrity cakes

Simphiwe Zondi’s love of baking started when, as a small boy growing up in Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal, he made mud cakes and proudly presented them to his grandmother in her best Tupperware.

They may have been inedible, but it started him on his journey to becoming a chef and baker who has gone on to make special occasion cakes for a host of South African celebrities, including Thembi Nyandeni, Basetsana Kumalo and Bonang Mathebe.

But it’s not only the rich and famous that this Capsicum Culinary Studio graduate bakes for.

He started an nonprofit organisation called Isiphephelo Sempilo, which helps children with basic, everyday needs and also recently launched a programme where he makes a cake, on a monthly basis, for children from disadvantaged backgrounds who have never had a birthday cake before.

Zondi recently partnered with a team that will be producing vegan cakes and pastries to be launched officially next year.

Zondi, 24, who now lives in Sunninghill in Joburg, put down his whisk long enough to answer some questions.

Tell us about your culinary journey

I lived with my grandmother in KZN when I was a small boy and moved to Johannesburg in 2000 to stay with my parents. I went to Bordeaux Primary School and Bryanston High, where I was deputy head boy. I served as vice-chairperson of the school’s catering team in 2013 and 2014.

What made you want to become a baker/chef?

Besides being passionate about baking from a young age, one of the main reasons why I wanted to become a chef was because of how my mom had so much control in the kitchen.

She made cooking and baking look so easy. I loved how she would be baking and cooking at the same time, but kept things under control so that not a single muffin or pot would burn.

She made the most delicious food and baked goods and that brought so much happiness to our home. I loved seeing us all together sharing a meal she had made. I thought if food brings so much joy and love to people, I want to be like my mom when I’m older and make people happy.

Tell us about your studies

I graduated with a diploma in patisserie and sugar craft from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

During my time at Capsicum, I was elected to the student council and chosen to be part of the South African Chefs Association Young Chef Club. It gave me the opportunity to get involved behind the scenes of Top Chef South Africa and it was where I got to work with Neil Anthony and Lorna Maseko.

I have also had the privilege of being part of Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff’s pastry department, Indaba Hotel pastry department and a cake artist at 180 Degrees Catering and Confectionery in Wynberg.

I was also fortunate to gain some experience in Dubai, where I worked as a cake artist for a few months before joining a corporate. I am excited to finally be doing what I love doing full time.

Who are some of the celebrities you have made cakes for?

Thembi Nyandeni, Basetsana Kumalo, Bonang Mathebe – for her House of Bonang bubbly launch – Celeste Ntuli, Ayanda Borotho and Thembsie Matu.

Who are some chefs you follow?

The very first famous chef I followed was Buddy Valstro (The Cake Boss). He has been my role model. I was also inspired by his story of how he dropped out of school after his father passed away to run the family bakery.

I had the honour of meeting him in SA in 2014. I remember taking my portfolio to show him and his words were: “Maybe one day you will be the cake boss of South Africa.”

I am also a fan of Jamie Oliver. He displays so much love and enjoyment in what he does. His drive and passion are contagious.

Chef Reuben Riffel is one of my favourite local chefs and I hope to meet him one day. He has been so successful in his career and has achieved so much through hard work and determination. He has set a fantastic example for all South Africans who aspire to be great chefs one day.

What are your favourite cakes/pastries and desserts to make?

I love making biscuits. They remind me of my childhood and the days my mom and I would spend hours in the kitchen making them for my grandmother when she came to visit.

You can never go wrong with a classic vanilla cake. It is easy and quick to make and is one of my favourites.

