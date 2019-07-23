Recipe: Cheesy bitterballen

Ingredients

500g leftover beef stew, shredded

50g butter

75g cake wheat flour

220ml milk

1 cup grated Continental Collection 12-Month-Matured Gouda

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ tsp ground nutmeg

6 thyme sprigs, leaves finely chopped

1 cup cake wheat flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup dried breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Mustard, to serve

Method

1. Finely chop the leftover stewed meat and set aside.

2. Melt butter in a pot over medium heat and add the flour. Stir for a minute before slowly stirring in the milk.

3. Cook for 10–12 minutes, stirring continuously, until you have a thick white sauce.

4. Remove from heat, stir in the cheese and meat.

5. Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg and thyme. Refrigerate until completely chilled.

6. Divide mixture into bite-sized balls. Refrigerate for 20 minutes to firm up.

7. Place flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs in three separate mixing bowls.

8. Dip rolled bitterballen into the flour, followed by the egg and then the breadcrumbs. Repeat this process with remaining bitterballen.

9. Deep-fry bitterballen for about 2 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

10. Remove from oil and drain on some paper towel. Sprinkle with salt and serve with mustard.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.