Recipe: Mushroom biltong

Citizen reporter
Mushroom biltong. Picture: Supplied

There’s nothing quite like indulging in biltong, and vegetarians needn’t abstain from SA’s favourite snack.

Ingredients

2 x 250g packs braai mushrooms, sliced into ½cm thick slices
2 x 120g packs shitake mushrooms, sliced into ½ cm thick slices
¼ cup brown vinegar
¼ cup honey
1 tbsp ground coriander
½ tsp braai spice
½ tsp smoked paprika
Pinch of dried chilli flakes
Salt and black pepper

Method

1. Lay mushrooms out evenly onto a wire rack set over a large roasting tray.

2. Mix all marinade ingredients together and lightly brush onto one side of the mushrooms using a pastry brush.

3. Season with salt and pepper and place in oven at 80°C for 4 hours or until mushrooms have dried out slightly but are still chewy.

4. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Store in an airtight container in fridge for up to one week.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

