Recipe: Cheese and jalapeño scones

Ingredients
2 cups wheat cake flour
3 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp sugar
½ tsp salt
½ tsp cream of tartar
2 tbsp Peppadew Hot Jalapeño Slices, or to taste
2 large eggs
120ml milk
½ cup butter
½ cup grated cheddar
½ cup grated Gruyere
Method
1. Sift together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cream of tartar.
2. Drain and chop jalapeño slices. In a jug, whisk together eggs and milk.
3. Rub butter into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the jalapeños and cheese.
4. Add the wet ingredients and mix to a soft dough, adding a little more milk if needed.
5. On a floured surface, roll out the dough to 2cm thick, then cut into shapes as desired.
6. Place on a greased oven tray, brush with milk and bake at 200°C for 15-20 minutes, until golden.
Recipe supplied by Peppadew
