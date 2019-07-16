Recipe: Cheese and jalapeño scones

Ingredients

2 cups wheat cake flour

3 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cream of tartar

2 tbsp Peppadew Hot Jalapeño Slices, or to taste

2 large eggs

120ml milk

½ cup butter

½ cup grated cheddar

½ cup grated Gruyere

Method

1. Sift together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cream of tartar.

2. Drain and chop jalapeño slices. In a jug, whisk together eggs and milk.

3. Rub butter into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the jalapeños and cheese.

4. Add the wet ingredients and mix to a soft dough, adding a little more milk if needed.

5. On a floured surface, roll out the dough to 2cm thick, then cut into shapes as desired.

6. Place on a greased oven tray, brush with milk and bake at 200°C for 15-20 minutes, until golden.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.