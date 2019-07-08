Clico celebrates Women’s day with a divine wine tasting

Clico, boutique hotel, in Rosebank has teamed up with Creation wines for a delightful new event for Women’s day this year on Friday the 9th of August. The team will be presenting an elegant wine and chocolate tasting that will guide wine aficionados through some of the wines from that Hemel-en-Aarde estate, each paired with its own unique chocolate.

It’s a sit-down occasion that will show wine new-comers the basics, while also enthralling the experts with the little touches and added tidbits of information. Lead by GM at the hotel, former Creation sommelier, Jaco Wheeler, the Clico wine tastings are a delightful, light-hearted occasion, and the Women’s day event is perfectly timed from 15h00 to 17h00 to lead tasting goers into the weekend.

Guided deftly from the light Viognier, which is blessed with qualities of stone-fruit and citrus blossoms, through to the mighty Shiraz/Grenache blend with its ripe blackberry nose and just a hint of olive, this is a wine tasting that will teach you as much about the benefits of the glasses you use to the actual wines themselves.

As an added bonus any women who do book to stay at the hotel on the night of Women’s day will be able to join the tasting free of charge.

Tickets are otherwise available for R200 each by book calling the reservations team on 0112523300 or emailing info@clicohotel.com.

The tastings are also available as private events for R235 per person. For more details on the hotel, visit the website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.