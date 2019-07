In this second episode of our weekly wine series, “The Tasting”, comedian and Celebrity Masterchef winner Chris Forrest tries to come to order three red wines by price simply through a blind taste-test. Can he do it? Wine expert Wayne Buckley-Koch tells us what he should be tasting.

Thanks for again to Tsogo Sun and Gold Reef City for hosting the show.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.