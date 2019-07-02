Lock, stock and wine barrel: Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon

Tokara stays on top, not because of pure excellence but excellence for everybody.

This winter, for example, one can stay warm with their cabernet sauvignon. They believe it is thanks to their forward-thinking vision for cabernet sauvignon after owners GT and Anne-Marie Ferreira acquired the farm.

Their vineyards on the foothills of the Simonsberg have consistently produced award-winning wines.

Tokara general manager Karl Lambour says: “Cabernet sauvignon has been the original focus variety since the first Tokara harvest in 2000. Today, the estate’s interpretation of this variety incorporates two singular expressions, a flagship blend and a pinnacle cuvee.

“These wines are true renditions of their terroir and everything the estate stands for – refinement, elegance and balance.”

In his 2018 South Africa Report, Tim Atkin singled out top-tier Tokara cabernet sauvignons, the pinnacle cuvee TELOS and the Reserve Collection, as well as the flagship Director’s Reserve blend, all from the 2015 vintage as his “wines of the year”, with scores of 97 and 96 points respectively.

Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 is in fine company.

As a blend of the diverse cabernet sauvignon vineyard sites on the estate, the wine is the quintessential expression of the estate’s terroir. It has berry aromas of cassis, red currant and blueberries with whiffs of cocoa, fresh herbs and tobacco spice.

Expect a mouthful of sweet berries, briar fruit and dark chocolate on the palate with hints of dried herbs. If you consider that 2015 is regarded as one of the best vintages in recent years, this wine should have your heart beating.

The Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 has a cellar door price of R120 and is available countrywide. For online purchases, visit tokara.com

