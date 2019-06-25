Recipe: The ultimate cheese and mushroom toastie

Meet the ultimate creamy mushroom toastie created by Chef Zola Nene.

Ingredients

Sandwich

8 slices of Heidi Swiss Farmer Cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

8 slices of ciabatta bread

Creamy mushrooms

2 tbsp olive oil

200g portabellini mushrooms, sliced

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

100ml cream

50g Heidi Gruyere cheese, grated

Method

1. Heat olive oil in a large pan, then add the slices of mushrooms and saute until golden around the edges. Add garlic and thyme then saute for a minute.

2. Add cream and Heidi Gruyere Cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted and season to taste.

3. Butter the bread slices then turn buttered side down.

4. Place a few slices of Heidi Swiss Farmer Cheese onto the unbuttered side of the bread.

5. Spoon on the mushrooms before topping with another few slices of Heidi Swiss Farmer Cheese. Close the sandwich with another slice of bread (buttered side up).

6. Heat a non-stick pan to medium heat. Place the sandwich into the pan to toast and cover it with a lid (this will ensure that the cheese is melted in the middle).

7. Once golden on one side, carefully flip the sandwich to toast the other side.

8. Serve immediately while the sandwich is crisp on the outside, and the cheese is gooey and melted.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.