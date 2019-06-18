Recipe: Pan di Stelle cake

Ingredients

500g Pan di Stelle biscuits

400g Nutella

500ml whipping cream

50g icing sugar

150ml milk

1 small cup coffee (optional)

Cocoa powder

Star sprinkles

Method

1. In a mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the cream and icing sugar.

2. Melt the Nutella in the microwave at 15 seconds intervals (be careful not to burn it).

3. Dip the biscuits in the milk and coffee, and line the base of a dish (sides need to be high to build up).

4. Place whipped cream on biscuits, then thin layer of Nutella. Continue this method for two more layers of biscuits.

5. Top with cocoa powder and star sprinkles.

6. Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy.

