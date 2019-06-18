Recipe: Pan di Stelle cake

Ingredients
500g Pan di Stelle biscuits
400g Nutella
500ml whipping cream
50g icing sugar
150ml milk
1 small cup coffee (optional)
Cocoa powder
Star sprinkles
Method
1. In a mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the cream and icing sugar.
2. Melt the Nutella in the microwave at 15 seconds intervals (be careful not to burn it).
3. Dip the biscuits in the milk and coffee, and line the base of a dish (sides need to be high to build up).
4. Place whipped cream on biscuits, then thin layer of Nutella. Continue this method for two more layers of biscuits.
5. Top with cocoa powder and star sprinkles.
6. Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.