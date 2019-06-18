Recipe: Homemade pasta

Ingredients

500g flour

5 eggs

Method

1. In an electric mixer with a hook attachment, mix the eggs in flour. Switch on to low speed as the eggs and flour mix.

2. Once they are incorporated, move to medium speed. Once the dough has come together, mix for a further three minutes to make sure it’s nice as smooth pasta dough that is ready to use.

3. You can make any shape of pasta with this dough, and keep dough in the fridge for up to 3 days. Wrap dough tightly in cling wrap if you’re going to use it later. While working with dough, keep the dough not being used under a damp cotton cloth.

4. To cook the pasta, boil water in a pot and add salt. Once boiling, add the pasta. When the pasta comes to the surface of the water (2 to 3 minutes), it’s ready to be drained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.